Michigan State basketball receives votes, but not included in latest AP Poll

After a week that had the lowest of lows, losing to Iowa by 26 points in Iowa City and the highest of highs, beating No. 4 ranked Purdue on a Tyson Walker buzzer-beater, Michigan State is still not featured in this week’s AP basketball poll.

While the Spartans are tied for 25th in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, they did not make it into the top-25 of the Associated Press poll. Although they received votes from the voters which would have landed them 33rd in the nation if the polls extended past twenty-five.

