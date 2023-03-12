Michigan State basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw

Michigan State is officially headed to their 25th straight NCAA Tournament after the Spartans were revealed as a 7-seed in the East region. The Spartans will be playing the 10-seeded USC Trojans in Columbus, Ohio.

MSU had a watch party within their program to watch the selection show, and the team reacted to the draw they received.

You can watch the reaction on Twitter:

Spartans to Columbus for the opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/MrKH4tfSGn — David Harns (@DavidHarns) March 12, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire