Michigan State basketball reaches Sweet 16 with upset win over Marquette in NCAA tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan State basketball is headed to the Sweet 16.

Tyson Walker had 23 points, Joey Hauser added 14 and A.J. Hoggard 13 as the Spartans, the No. 7 seed in the East, upset No. 2 seed Marquette, 69-60, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

MSU will now play No. 3 seed Kansas State in the East Region semifinals on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE:Tom Izzo got glimpse of Michigan State team he thought he had. It brought him to tears.

This story will be updated shortly. Find more MSU coverage at freep.com/sports.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball beats Marquette, 69-60, to reach Sweet 16