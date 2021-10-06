Michigan State basketball ranked No. 6 in Big Ten media poll

TheWolverine.com

Michigan basketball won the outright Big Ten title last season, head coach Juwan Howard's second at the helm, and has been picked to win the league once again in 2021-22, with the Wolverines topping the "official unofficial" media poll organized by The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic. The Maize and Blue, who were the only squad from the league to advance to the 2021 NCAA Tournament's second weekend, received the same amount of voting points as Purdue, which slots second, but garnered 13 first-place votes to the Boilermakers' 12. Illinois is the only other team which had first-place votes, with three.