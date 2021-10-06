Michigan State basketball ranked No. 6 in Big Ten media poll
We've got our first comments from Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann as he previews the 2021-2022 season at Big Ten media days.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) When Big Ten basketball returned to Indianapolis on Thursday, it seemed like a whole new world. Coaches openly embraced the branding power and benefits players received from the name, image and likeness rules changes. ''This is my first basketball media day,'' said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, now in his third year on the job.
The Big Ten's media poll picked Nebraska at 11th, but some league reporters think NU could make a big jump in 2021-22.
A look at where Big Ten media expects Wisconsin basketball to finish in 2021-22
Michigan basketball won the outright Big Ten title last season, head coach Juwan Howard's second at the helm, and has been picked to win the league once again in 2021-22, with the Wolverines topping the "official unofficial" media poll organized by The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic. The Maize and Blue, who were the only squad from the league to advance to the 2021 NCAA Tournament's second weekend, received the same amount of voting points as Purdue, which slots second, but garnered 13 first-place votes to the Boilermakers' 12. Illinois is the only other team which had first-place votes, with three.
Michigan basketball lost Isaiah Livers, now a member of the Detroit Pistons, at the four position, leaving room for senior forward Brandon Johns to likely step into the starting role. The Wolverines also saw center Austin Davis, who's playing overseas, depart the program, creating a void at the backup five spot behind sophomore All-America Hunter Dickinson. Playing mostly center, Diabate averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 64 percent from the field while helping Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to a 21-3 record.
By paying players to sell tickets, Roman Main Event – which will feature Arizona, Michigan, UNLV and Wichita State – is expanding NIL possibilities.
Follow the Big Ten basketball media days Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, 2021.
Change has to start somewhere for women's college hoops. Here's how the Big Ten plans to address inequities.
An informal and unofficial Big Ten basketball poll reveals the order of finish and players to watch for 2021-2022. Do you think Ohio State hoops will contend?
