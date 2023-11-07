Michigan State basketball: Quotes from Tom Izzo following shocking loss to James Madison

It was a tough night at the office for Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball. After entering the season with one of his most hyped rosters ever, Izzo’s Spartans were shocked by James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference at home.

After the game, Tom Izzo, as usual, was not short for words on his team, and teased some adjustments he might make moving forward when he addressed the media.

Below, you can see Izzo’s most notable quotes following the loss.

Izzo credits JMU

MSU coach Tom Izzo credits JMU for what it did tonight in pulling off the upset: "They played harder than us, they played stronger than us, they made some big plays." Mystified how his team went 1-for-20 from 3-point range, says his team made 90% of FTs yesterday but 62.2% today. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Izzo on his guards

Izzo says Tyson Walker struggled despite his 35 points, adds he didn't play well. AJ Hoggard was battling cramps, he added. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Izzo teases more minutes for freshmen

Izzo: "I don't know why three juniors and seniors didn't play well, but I don't care. I'll play some freshmen. Let the controversy begin." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 7, 2023

'When you're a solid program, you don't need wake-up calls.'

Izzo: "When you're a solid program, you don't need wake-up calls. I take responsibility for that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Izzo on what practice is going to be like heading into Southern Indiana game

Izzo asked what the next few days of practice will be like before Thursday's game vs. Southern Indiana: "Ugly. It's gonna be ugly." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Izzo disappointed in leadership on team

Izzo: "I don't have very good leadership right now." Says players in the locker room "were hurt, disappointed, I guess embarrassed." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Izzo on Coen Carr

Izzo says Coen Carr played "hard, with enthusiasm, with passion. Like a freshman should." Says he wasn't disappointed with his freshman, more so with his veterans. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire