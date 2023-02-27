Michigan State basketball in pursuit of 2024 5-star Isaiah Elohim
Tom Izzo has just gotten finished wrapping up one of the top recruiting classes in the nation for 2023, now he has moved all of his attention to 2024.
A main focus of attention in 2024 is 5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim, a Chatsworth, California, native who plays for Sierra Canyon.
Elohim ranks as the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
2024 5⭐️ Isaiah Elohim just wrapped up his first official visit to Kansas this weekend. He told me these schools have also been reaching out a lot:
Kansas St.
Michigan
Gonzaga
Alabama
Baylor
Michigan St.
Arkansas
UCLA
One of the best players in the ‘24 class. #11 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/z8oZOLcfmJ
— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) February 27, 2023
