Michigan State basketball in pursuit of 2024 5-star Isaiah Elohim

Tom Izzo has just gotten finished wrapping up one of the top recruiting classes in the nation for 2023, now he has moved all of his attention to 2024.

A main focus of attention in 2024 is 5-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim, a Chatsworth, California, native who plays for Sierra Canyon.

Elohim ranks as the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

