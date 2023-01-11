Michigan State basketball pulls off another 'gritty' win, over Wisconsin
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo, Malik Hall, Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard talk after the 69-65 win at Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State's win over No. 18 Wisconsin
Michigan State was trailing No. 18 Wisconsin by five points with less than four minutes to go when Spartans coach Tom Izzo delivered a message to his veteran team. A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past the Badgers 69-65 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer Tyler Wahl.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance Tuesday at Wisconsin with 3 quick takes
After two straight games with Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson filling up the scoring column, it was a rough start
Michigan State is the first Power-5 school to offer 2024 wide receiver DaMontre Patterson
Michigan State closed out the game with a 15-6 run to beat the Wisconsin Badgers, 69-65, Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Michigan State basketball rode A.J. Hoggard, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall to a 69-65 victory over Wisconsin, extending the win streak to seven straight.
