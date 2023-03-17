Michigan State basketball pulls away in second half for 72-62 win over USC in NCAA tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Hauser scored 14 points, one of four starters in double-figures, as Michigan State, the No. 7 seed in the East Region, defeated No. 10 seed USC, xx-xx, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
MSU (20-12) will take on the winner of No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 15 seed Vermont.
