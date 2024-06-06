Michigan State basketball promotes two staff members to assistant coaches

Michigan State basketball announced several new coaching changes on Thursday in a big day for the program. The moves were headlined by the hiring of Saddi Washington as a new assistant head coach. Doug Wojcik was also elevated to associate head coach. Tom Izzo made two other changes to his staff, elevating Jon Borovich and Austin Thornton to assistant coaches.

Jon Borovich was the Director of Recruiting Operations since 2022.

Austin Thornton was a former team captain for the Spartans who re-joined the program back in 2021 as a video coordinator.

