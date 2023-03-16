Michigan State basketball practices for NCAA tournament opener
Michigan State basketball prepared on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, to take on Southern Cal in the NCAA tournament first round.
Michigan State Spartans basketball in NCAA tournament game time vs. USC Trojans: TV channel, streaming info, radio, score, live updates and analysis.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Bobby Hurley has been great for the Sun Devils men's basketball team, but it's not enough to keep things going.
"He just freaking threw it!"
The Madness is here. Follow along live as experts break down all the action on the NCAA tournament's opening day.
College basketball experts from all around the country gave us their picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
A successful coach at a small school enters the NCAA Tournament with speculation swirling about being a candidate at a more glamorous school, forcing that coach to dodge questions about his future before the most important games of the season. “You're not hired by the internet,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. Pitino has the Gaels in the tournament as champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the second time in his three seasons at the private Catholic school in New Rochelle, just north of New York City.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 64.
Follow here for live score updates as Arkansas basketball faces Illinois in the first round of March Madness
The UCLA Bruins have won more NCAA men's basketball championships than any other school. But it's been awhile.
The Sun Devils survived the First Four to continue into the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. ASU will play No. 6 TCU on Friday.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their men’s March Madness Final Four predictions along with reacting to the firing of Syracuse’s Brent Axe on today’s episode.
“I’m really excited to get started next season with next year’s team.” UNC coach Hubert Davis knows next year’s Tar Heels roster could look drastically different than it does now.
