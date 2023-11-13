Michigan State basketball plummets to No. 19 in new coaches poll

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (14) pulls down a rebound in front of Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

There have already been some early surprises and significant results just a week into the men’s college basketball season. As such, there are some notable changes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, including a new-look top five.

Kansas and Purdue retain the top two spots. The Jayhawks received 25 of 31 first-place votes, with three going to the Boilermakers. The remaining three No. 1 nods went to the week’s big mover, Arizona. The Wildcats, ranked 11th in the preseason, vault all the way to No. 3 thanks to their big road win at Duke. Defending national champion Connecticut and fellow Big East member Marquette round out the top five.

Duke slides from third to No. 9 after the loss to Arizona. The week’s other top-five upset victim was Michigan State, which tumbles from fourth to No. 19 following a home loss in its opener to James Madison. The Blue Devils and Spartans will look to get back on track as they square off against each other Tuesday night in Chicago.

Houston and Creighton each climb a notch to No. 6 and 7, respectively. Tennessee gains two positions to check in at No. 8 following a win at Wisconsin. Florida Atlantic rounds out the top 10.

Illinois joins the poll at No. 23, and Virginia moves into a tie for 25th with UCLA.

San Diego State is the week’s lone dropout.

