When Michigan State basketball plays in March Madness Sweet 16: Time, TV vs. Kansas State

When does Michigan State play basketball again in the Sweet 16 of the of March Madness?

The No. 7 seed Spartans will face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the matchup to be broadcast on TBS. This 2023 NCAA tournament regional semifinal will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winner moves onto Saturday's Elite Eight with a spot in the Final Four, set for Houston on April 1-3, on the line.

MSU in Sunday's second round knocked out No. 2 seed Marquette 69-60, led by Tyson Walker's 23 points. It cruised past No. 10 seed USC, 72-62, in Friday's first round, led by Joey Hauser's 17 points.

TRENDING:Michigan State arrives on big stage with stellar guard play and — who knew? — defense

Kansas State got past No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday, 75-69, with Harlem native Markquis Nowell scorching the nets for 27 points and dishing nine assists. The Wildcats clipped No. 14 seed Montana State in the first round, 77-65.

Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans will be comfortable as the underdog: Izzo has the most wins in NCAA tournament history as the lower-seeded team with 16, passing Jim Boeheim after Sunday's win.

REACTION:Michigan State basketball in March Madness: Watch Tom Izzo get doused in locker room

NCAA tournament Sweet 16: Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, East region Sweet 16 regional semifinals.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York.

TV: TBS.

Streaming info: March Madness Live at NCAA.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Spartans by 1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball in March Madness vs. Kansas State: Time, TV