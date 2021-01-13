Michigan State basketball players Steven Izzo, Mady Sissoko test positive for COVID-19

Two Michigan State basketball players have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them is Tom Izzo’s son.

Freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo will not travel with the Spartans as they head to No. 8 Iowa for a 9 p.m. tipoff Thursday, coach Tom Izzo announced during his Wednesday news conference.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) makes a jump shot against Rutgers during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021.

“At least for me, I can tell my son and Mady what I went through,” said Tom Izzo, who also had COVID-19 in November just before the season began.

Sissoko, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, has become an integral part of MSU’s rotation at center. He's appeared in 10 of 12 games, averaging about 0.7 points and 2.0 rebounds over 5.6 minutes of play.

Steven Izzo has played eight total minutes in five games this season.

Michigan State guard Steven Izzo enters the game during the game against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Michigan State won, 72-49.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tom Izzo: 2 Michigan State basketball players positive for COVID-19