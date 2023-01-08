Michigan State basketball players react to win over Michigan at home
Michigan State basketball's A.J. Hoggard, Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall speak after the 59-53 win over Michigan on Jan. 7, 2023.
Hunter Dickinson says Michigan didn't bring the energy it needed to in its 59-53 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan State basketball holds off Michigan to win 59-53
See what Tom Izzo had to say about the Spartans' rivalry victory over Michigan on Saturday
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' win against the Wolverines on Saturday with 3 quick takes
Michigan State held Michigan to 3-for-20 from 3-point range and 34.5% shooting from the field.
Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team hit the road for the first time of 2023 on Saturday when the Wolverines traveled west to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. Howard entered the game having not won in any of his previous three attempts at the Breslin Center, and that streak continued on Saturday. An abysmal offensive performance — particularly in the first half — set Michigan up for a tough task in the second half, and the Wolverines couldn't overcome it.
