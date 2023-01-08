Michigan State basketball players react to win over Michigan at home

The Maize And Blue Review

Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team hit the road for the first time of 2023 on Saturday when the Wolverines traveled west to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. Howard entered the game having not won in any of his previous three attempts at the Breslin Center, and that streak continued on Saturday. An abysmal offensive performance — particularly in the first half — set Michigan up for a tough task in the second half, and the Wolverines couldn't overcome it.