Michigan State basketball a No. 7 seed, to play Davidson in NCAA tournament

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball is dancing again, and Tom Izzo landed another milestone in the process.

The Spartans (22-12) received a No. 7 seed to the West region and will face No. 10 seed Davidson (27-6) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Wildcats are led by Foster Loyer (16.6 points), former MSU guard. The winner will face No. 2 seed Duke or No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton.

Gonzaga is the top seed in the region.

Izzo has MSU in the NCAAs for the 24th straight time, extending the second-longest active streak in Division I and tying Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski for the most consecutive tournament appearances all-time by a coach at a school. The Blue Devils missed the postseason last year for the first time since 1995, and Krzyzewski announced he will retire after this season.

If the higher seeds both win, MSU and Duke would play for the 16th time in the Izzo era, where he's 3-12 against Krzyzewski. The teams last met in the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA tournament, when Kenny Goins' 3-pointer helped the Spartans upset a stacked Blue Devils team led by Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett to reach the Final Four.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Purdue during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

MSU (22-12) finished tied for seventh (11-9) in the Big Ten, then beat Maryland and No. 12 Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament, before falling Saturday to No. 9 Purdue.

The Spartans are 3-1 in their past four games but 5-8 over their past 13. They have made every NCAA tournament since 1997 under Izzo, who is 52-22 in the Big Dance and 116-56 in March overall during his 27 seasons as head coach.

It is MSU's 35th overall NCAA appearance. The Spartans squeaked into the First Four last year as an 11-seed and lost to eventual Final Four participant UCLA, 86-80 in overtime, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Loyer, who was the 2018 Mr. Basketball in Michigan and spent three seasons at MSU, entered the transfer portal April 19 after serving as one of the captains last season. The 6-foot point guard from Clarkston averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 29% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line in 19 games, including seven starts in his final season as a Spartan.

Davidson, coached by Bob McKillop in his 33rd year, won the Atlantic-10 regular-season title but received an at-large bid to the NCAA touranment, after losing to Richmond in the A-10 tournament championship game Sunday, 64-62, in Washington. Loyer missed what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play and his team trailing by a point. He finished with seven points on 1-for-7 shooting with four assists and two turnovers.

