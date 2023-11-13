Michigan State basketball plans to redshirt freshman Gehrig Normand

EAST LANSING — Despite his team’s early-season shooting slump, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has a plan for Gehrig Normand.

To stay on course for a redshirt.

Izzo on Monday said the shooting guard was hurt for the 19th-ranked Spartans’ exhibition games with Hillsdale and Tennessee, and Normand did not play in either of MSU’s first two regular-season games at home, a stunning loss to James Madison last Monday and Thursday’s win over Southern Indiana.

“The game plan is to try and do it. That is not etched in stone yet,” Izzo said. “That will be something Gehrig and I and his parents and my staff figure out in the near future.”

Michigan State's Gehrig Normand, right, moves the ball as Malik Hall defends during an MSU basketball team scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists as a senior at Birdville (Texas) High. Normand made 44% of his shots overall, including 30 3-pointers, last winter. He also took part in the 3-point shooting contest at the BallIsLife.com prep all-American game in May.

And despite a 2-for-31 start from behind the arc through two games for the Spartans, Izzo said the plan — at least for now — is to not play Normand this season, as tempting as it seems.

“The way he shot it in practice the last two weeks, you'd say, ‘Why?’” Izzo said. “But we also think he's gotta get stronger, and there's some things he's gotta improve on. He's a very good athlete. We're very high on Gehrig, like we're very high — to the point where I told his parents we may not redshirt him. ‘You take a look at these couple of games, we'll take a look at these couple of games.’”

The Spartans (1-1) face No. 9 Duke (1-1) on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at United Center in Chicago (ESPN).

