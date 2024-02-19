Michigan State basketball picking up more votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following road wins
Last week, Michigan State basketball only received four votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After two recent road wins over Penn State and Michigan, the Spartans are starting to get closer to cracking the top-25, receiving 23 votes in the latest poll.
You can see the full top-25 below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
24-2
800 (32)
–
2
Houston
22-3
764
+1
3
Purdue
23-3
715
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
710
+2
5
19-6
641
+4
6
Iowa State
20-5
607
+4
7
20-5
580
+1
8
Marquette
19-6
553
-4
9
20-6
546
-4
10
Kansas
20-6
538
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
508
+2
12
Illinois
19-6
431
+2
13
18-7
417
+2
14
20-6
335
-2
15
Creighton
19-7
329
+1
16
Dayton
21-4
300
+2
17
18-7
291
+3
18
Saint Mary’s
21-6
251
+1
19
San Diego State
20-6
185
+12
20
South Carolina
21-5
180
-9
21
BYU
18-7
105
-4
22
Washington State
20-6
97
+12
23
Texas Tech
18-7
71
+4
24
Colorado State
20-6
65
+1
25
TCU
18-7
64
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1
