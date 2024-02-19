Advertisement

Michigan State basketball picking up more votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following road wins

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
Last week, Michigan State basketball only received four votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After two recent road wins over Penn State and Michigan, the Spartans are starting to get closer to cracking the top-25, receiving 23 votes in the latest poll.

You can see the full top-25 below:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

24-2

800 (32)

2

Houston

22-3

764

+1

3

Purdue

23-3

715

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

710

+2

5

Tennessee

19-6

641

+4

6

Iowa State

20-5

607

+4

7

Duke

20-5

580

+1

8

Marquette

19-6

553

-4

9

North Carolina

20-6

546

-4

10

Kansas

20-6

538

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

508

+2

12

Illinois

19-6

431

+2

13

Alabama

18-7

417

+2

14

Auburn

20-6

335

-2

15

Creighton

19-7

329

+1

16

Dayton

21-4

300

+2

17

Kentucky

18-7

291

+3

18

Saint Mary’s

21-6

251

+1

19

San Diego State

20-6

185

+12

20

South Carolina

21-5

180

-9

21

BYU

18-7

105

-4

22

Washington State

20-6

97

+12

23

Texas Tech

18-7

71

+4

24

Colorado State

20-6

65

+1

25

TCU

18-7

64

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

