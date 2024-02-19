Michigan State basketball picking up more votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following road wins

Last week, Michigan State basketball only received four votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After two recent road wins over Penn State and Michigan, the Spartans are starting to get closer to cracking the top-25, receiving 23 votes in the latest poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 24-2 800 (32) – 2 Houston 22-3 764 +1 3 Purdue 23-3 715 -1 4 Arizona 20-5 710 +2 5 Tennessee 19-6 641 +4 6 Iowa State 20-5 607 +4 7 Duke 20-5 580 +1 8 Marquette 19-6 553 -4 9 North Carolina 20-6 546 -4 10 Kansas 20-6 538 -3 11 Baylor 19-6 508 +2 12 Illinois 19-6 431 +2 13 Alabama 18-7 417 +2 14 Auburn 20-6 335 -2 15 Creighton 19-7 329 +1 16 Dayton 21-4 300 +2 17 Kentucky 18-7 291 +3 18 Saint Mary’s 21-6 251 +1 19 San Diego State 20-6 185 +12 20 South Carolina 21-5 180 -9 21 BYU 18-7 105 -4 22 Washington State 20-6 97 +12 23 Texas Tech 18-7 71 +4 24 Colorado State 20-6 65 +1 25 TCU 18-7 64 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

