Michigan State basketball PG Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in leg, underwent surgery on Saturday morning

In a very scary situation that we still don’t know much about at this point, a school spokesman as well as Tom Izzo have confirmed that Michigan State basketball freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in the leg in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois and underwent surgery on Saturday morning.

Izzo’s statement:

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

