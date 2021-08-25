Michigan State basketball PG Jaden Akins working out with MSU legend

A well-run Tom Izzo team always has one constant, solid point guard play. Michigan State fans have been spoiled with that throughout the Izzo era, from Mateen Cleaves to Drew Neitzel, Kalin Lucas and Cassius Winston.

The newest point guard added to the program is 2021 recruit Jaden Akins of Farmington, Michigan. Akins is a different type of point guard than MSU fans are used to, being a bigger-bodied player.

Michigan State fans will most certainly gain a good piece of mind, knowing Akins is in the gym working out with Michigan State legendary PG, Cassius Winston.

Akins is expected to make a major impact in the rotation this upcoming season for the Spartans.

