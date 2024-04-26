Michigan State basketball PG A.J. Hoggard officially enters NCAA transfer portal

Tom Izzo made it clear last week that if A.J. Hoggard decided to return to play more college basketball, it wouldn’t be with Michigan State basketball, so it wasn’t a major surprise on Friday when Hoggard officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

It will be interesting to see what Hoggard does this offseason. After a stellar 2022-23 campaign, Hoggard seemingly took a stepback last year, with his numbers going down in many categories. Some thought Hoggard might try to pursue some level of pro basketball, but it looks like he is content to go after some of the NIL money that is out there for experienced players like himself.

As expected, MSU point guard A.J. Hoggard has entered the transfer portal for his fifth season of eligibility, per a team spokesman. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) April 26, 2024

