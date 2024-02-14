Michigan State basketball at Penn State tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, right, defends Penn State's Kanye Clary during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing.

• What: Michigan State at Penn State

• When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

• Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 380 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 381 (Penn State broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 15-9 overall, 7-6 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 16 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Penn State is 12-12 overall and 6-7 in the Big Ten and unranked in the AP and Coaches polls. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 89 by Kenpom.

• Betting line: MSU -4.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 702-289 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Penn State — Mike Rhoades is 385-201 in his 20th season as a head coach. He's in his first season with the Nittany Lions after stops at Randolph Macon (Division III), Rice and, most recently, VCU, where he went 129-61 in six seasons.

• Series: MSU leads 44-10 all-time, including a 92-61 win on Jan. 4 at Breslin Center.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.0

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.8

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 19.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.7

Penn State

C (22) Wahab Qudus (6-11) 9.4

F (24) Zach Hicks (6-8) 7.4

G (3) Nick Kern (6-6) 8.0

G (2) D'Marco Dunn (6-5) 7.2

G (1) Ace Baldwin Jr. (6-1) 14.1

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off an 88-80 win over Illinois, their best win of the season, according to Kenpom’s ratings, which have the Illini at No. 11. MSU’s next best kenpom wins are over Nov. 15 Baylor, No. 37 Indiana State and No. 49 Butler, which speaks to a Big Ten that’s fairly weak relative to other seasons recently. Per the NCAA’s NET rankings, MSU has three Quad 1 wins — Baylor (13), Illinois (14) and Indiana State (20). Quad 1 includes home games against top 30 teams, neutral site games against top 50 opponents and road games against the top 75. MSU’s win at Maryland, currently ranked No. 82, has a chance to become a Quad 1 win. Otherwise a March 2 game at No. 2 Purdue is the Spartans’ only other chance at a Quad 1 result before the postseason.

The NET rankings are among the tools used by the NCAA tournament selection committee for bids and seeding. MSU isn’t on the tournament bubble, but could use another quality win and to avoid bad losses (in Quad 3 or 4) for seeding. MSU’s home game against No. 71 Ohio State, barely a Quad 2 game right now, would be the worst loss possible remaining on the schedule.

RELATED: Couch: A.J. Hoggard takes back his team from Tom Izzo – with his play and a shove – leading MSU past Illinois

• Penn State update: The Nittany Lions have been playing their best basketball of the season over the past two weeks, winning three straight games by double digits, at Rutgers and at Indiana and home against Iowa, before a close loss at Northwestern on Sunday. For a team that once lost five straight games early this season and dropped five of seven in January — beginning with a 92-61 loss at MSU — that’s marked improvement. It’s impossible to ignore what changed — an injury to starting guard and leading scorer Kanye Clary in a home loss to Minnesota on Jan. 27. He missed the next two games — wins at Rutgers and Indiana — and has played a reduced role off the bench in the two games since returning. In other words, less Clary means better basketball for the Nittany Lions, who are up to No. 89 in Kenpom, 26 spots higher than they were two weeks ago.

• Inside the matchup: Penn State played one of its worst games at MSU on Jan. 4, hitting 3 of 39 3-point tries and, defensively, coming up with just four steals. The Nittany Lions have not been a good 3-point shooting team on the season, shooting just 31.4% in conference play, but in recent wins at Indiana and against Iowa, they hit 12 of 22 3s and 12 of 23 from long range, respectively. And they lead the Big Ten in steals percentage, having produced 11 against Michigan, 14 in their first meeting with Northwestern, 13 against Rutgers and 11 against Iowa. Still, as much of an outlier as the Nittany Lions’ performance at MSU might have been, a lot of that had to do with the matchup. This is a good one for MSU. Penn State is guard-driven, with some capable shooters, but guys who like to get to the rim and free-throw line. MSU’s backcourt prefers that to an opponent that relies on the 3-point shot. And the Spartans should be able to run on the Nittany Lions.

This is a different Penn State team, though, when it’s less reliant on Kanye Clary, who’s a ball-dominant, undersized off-guard. With Clary out or coming off the bench, 6-foot-5 junior D’Marco Dunn, a North Carolina transfer, and 6-8 junior Zach Hicks, from Temple, have emerged in larger offensive roles, while Ace Baldwin has been terrific at point guard. It’ll be interesting to see how big Clary’s role is against MSU. He was most of Penn State’s offense in the first meeting and played well, while Baldwin struggled, as did most of the team.

RELATED: Couch: How much older is Big Ten basketball? A lot. And Michigan State leads the way

• Prediction: I like this matchup for MSU, as long as the Nittany Lions aren’t too uncharacteristically hot from 3, which they have been a couple times lately. Penn State center Qudus Wahab might start for MSU if he played for the Spartans, but he’s not going to punish MSU the way some Big Ten big men can. Penn State is a guard-oriented team, with good guards. MSU’s are a little better. And, after what happened at Minnesota last week and with all the grief MSU took for that loss, the Spartans do not want to lose the good vibes from their win against Illinois. They’ll be locked in for a game at perhaps the least-intimidating road venue in the Big Ten, especially for a 6:30 p.m. midweek game with expected bad weather.

• Make it: MSU 77, Penn State 70

— Graham Couch

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball at Penn State: Prediction, preview, TV, betting line