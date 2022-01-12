Michigan State basketball pegged as No. 3 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

Michigan State basketball is safely in the NCAA Tournament at the moment, and in a good spot to land one of the top seeds, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi released an updated batch of “Bracketology” on Tuesday, where he has the Spartans as a No. 3 seed. It’s a slight drop from where Michigan State was a few weeks ago as a No. 2 seed.

In this latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection, Michigan State would face No. 14 seed UC Irvine in Milwaukee.

Check out the complete bracket projection from Lunardi by clicking on the tweet below:

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field. 🏀🏀 Plenty of arguments to be had… https://t.co/NKCYctvU9F — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) January 11, 2022

List

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Shakeup at top of league - where's MSU land?

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Basketball!