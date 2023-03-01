Michigan State basketball overcomes huge deficit, defeats Nebraska in Lincoln

It was an emotional roller coaster for Spartan Nation, but the Spartans were able to overcome a 15-point deficit to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 80-67 in Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The first half could not have gone any worse for MSU, the team shot 27% from the field and could not stop anything Nebraska did. The deficit got as bad as 15 when the Cornhuskers took a 36-21 lead.

MSU was able to chip 3-points off of that lead, but went into the break down 38-26.

Shots started to fall in the second half for MSU, and the Spartans started mounting their comeback. MSU cut the lead to 3, but a quick 7-0 Nebraska run gave Nebraska a 55-45 lead. From that point on, it was all Spartans.

The Spartans went on a 35-12 run to end the game, storming back and winning a huge game on the road. Overall they outscored Nebraska 54-29 in the second half.

AJ Hoggard was a standout in the game, recording a double-double with 10 points and 14 assists in the game. Joey Hauser (20 points), Tyson Walker (19 points) and Jaden Akins (17 points) all had huge performances to will Michigan State to a win.

Michigan State will be back in action to close the regular season on senior day against Ohio State on Saturday at noon.

