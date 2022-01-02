Michigan State basketball outlasts Northwestern as both teams struggle offensively

I don’t care what team it is, you do not take a single Big Ten road win for granted. On Sunday, Michigan State basketball was able to withstand Northwestern in a game where both teams struggled mightily on offense to take home the road win 73-67.

While both teams are known for their strong defense, I made sure to specify that I do think this game was more about the offenses struggling than the defenses thriving, as both teams had trouble hitting shots. MSU shot 38% and Northwestern shot 32% from the field.

However, the Spartans were able to get it going when it mattered. After heading into halftime down 33-26, MSU stormed back and won the second half 47-34 to take control and were led by Gabe Brown, who scored 20 points. Max Christie, Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham all finished in double figures as well.

This is a game where many fans will remember and continue to bemoan some questionable officiating calls, but MSU still was able to leave with a victory and move to 12-2 on the season. They next face Nebraska on Wednesday.

