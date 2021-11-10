Michigan State basketball officially signs 2022 recruiting class

Welcome to Michigan State basketball, Tre and Jaxon. The Spartans’ 2022 recruits, Jaxon Kohler and Trejuan Holloman, both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, officially bringing them into the fold for next season.

Holloman is a 4-star point guard out of Saint Paul, Minnesota who is ranked the No. 70 best player in his class by 247Sports and the No. 10 ranked point guard.

Kohler is a 4-star power forward out of Castaic, California and is ranked the No. 66 best player in his class.

More!