Michigan State basketball officially signs its 2023 recruiting class

The early signing period has opened up for college basketball, allowing prospects all over the country to put pen to paper and officially make the move to sign with their respective schools.

Michigan State has constructed on of the best classes ever in the Tom Izzo era consisting of Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears and Gehrig Normand.

All four players have made the decision to officially lock in with the Spartans and sign their letters of intent.

