Michigan State basketball offers Grand Rapids Catholic Central PG Durral Brooks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcus Bingham Jr.
    American basketball player

Michigan State basketball had a lot of success with a recent player coming in from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Marcus Bingham Jr.. They may try to duplicate that success in a few years with the addition of Durral Brooks. The Spartans offered the 2024 point guard a scholarship on Wednesday.

Brooks is a 6’2″ point guard who started picking up some Division I offers this winter, with interest from Toledo, Oakland, and Southern Indiana. MSU will be his biggest offer to date.

More!

MSU football offers 4-star 2023 LB Derion Gullette of Marlin, Texas

REPORT: Michigan State basketball listed as a finalist for West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

WATCH: Denzel Valentine makes insane no-look pass

Recommended Stories