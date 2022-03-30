Michigan State basketball offers Grand Rapids Catholic Central PG Durral Brooks
- Marcus Bingham Jr.American basketball player
Michigan State basketball had a lot of success with a recent player coming in from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Marcus Bingham Jr.. They may try to duplicate that success in a few years with the addition of Durral Brooks. The Spartans offered the 2024 point guard a scholarship on Wednesday.
Brooks is a 6’2″ point guard who started picking up some Division I offers this winter, with interest from Toledo, Oakland, and Southern Indiana. MSU will be his biggest offer to date.
