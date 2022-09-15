Michigan State basketball offers 2025 center Francis Chukwudebelu

Michigan State basketball is joining some of the top teams in the country in the pursuit of 2025 center Francis Chukwudebelu.

The Prestonwood Christian star already has offers from Kansas and Memphis, along with Auburn, SMU, TCU, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.

Chukwudebelu is 6’10”, 220 pounds and will be a big name to watch these next few years.

After a great conversation with @MSU_Basketball Coach Izzo & Coach Jon @JonBorovich I am blessed to receive a scholarship offer to Michigan State University #GoGreen @MSU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/slmrBnZXvr — Francis Chukwudebelu (@FrancisChuk7) September 14, 2022

