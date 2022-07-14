Michigan State basketball offers 2025 CG Jalen Haralson

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Tom Izzo has been active on the recruiting trail this offseason and it has continued. Izzo has sent out an offer to Jalen Haralson, a combo-guard in the 2025 recruiting class.

Haralson is a native of Fishers, Indiana, and goes to Indiana high school basketball powerhouse Fishers High. He does not currently have a ranking but does hole a multitude of power five offers including Auburn, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri and Purdue.

