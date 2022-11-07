Michigan State basketball offers 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga
Interestingly, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, 5-star center Flory Bidunga, is projected to end up at Cincinnati. Tom Izzo and his staff hopes to change that, offering the No. 4 ranked player in the 2024 class over the weekend.
Flory Bidunga’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
4
1
1
Rivals
5
2
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Kokomo, Indiana
Projected Position
Center
Height
6’9″
Weight
215 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 6, 2022
Offers
Cincinnati
Arizona State
Auburn
Bradley
Butler
Creighton
Florida
Georgetown
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisville
Michigan State
Wake Forest
Crystal Ball
Film
Blessed and happy to tell you that I received an offer from Michigan State. Thanks to Coach Izzo and the coaching staff @MSU_Basketball for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n6SUJAigae
— Flory Bidunga (@FBidunga) November 6, 2022
