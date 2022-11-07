Michigan State basketball offers 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga

Interestingly, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, 5-star center Flory Bidunga, is projected to end up at Cincinnati. Tom Izzo and his staff hopes to change that, offering the No. 4 ranked player in the 2024 class over the weekend.

Flory Bidunga’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 4 1 1 Rivals 5 2 NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Kokomo, Indiana Projected Position Center Height 6’9″ Weight 215 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 6, 2022

Offers

Cincinnati

Arizona State

Auburn

Bradley

Butler

Creighton

Florida

Georgetown

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisville

Michigan State

Wake Forest

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Blessed and happy to tell you that I received an offer from Michigan State. Thanks to Coach Izzo and the coaching staff @MSU_Basketball for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n6SUJAigae — Flory Bidunga (@FBidunga) November 6, 2022

