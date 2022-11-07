Michigan State basketball offers 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Interestingly, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, 5-star center Flory Bidunga, is projected to end up at Cincinnati. Tom Izzo and his staff hopes to change that, offering the No. 4 ranked player in the 2024 class over the weekend.

Flory Bidunga’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

4

1

1

Rivals

5

2

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Kokomo, Indiana

Projected Position

Center

Height

6’9″

Weight

215 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 6, 2022

Offers

  • Cincinnati

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Bradley

  • Butler

  • Creighton

  • Florida

  • Georgetown

  • Indiana

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • Michigan State

  • Wake Forest

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

