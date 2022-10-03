Michigan State basketball offers 2024 4-star small forward Tyler Betsey

As we already covered, Michigan State basketball offered a 4-star shooting guard in the 2024 class this weekend in Kur Teng. But they also offered another top player in the 2024 class who could be Teng’s running mate on the wing in Tyler Betsey.

Tyler Betsey’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

68

1

17

Rivals

4

58

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Windsor, CT

Projected Position

Small Forward

Height

6’8″

Weight

185 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 2, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Brown

  • Central Connecticut State

  • UConn

  • Iona

  • Iowa

  • Nebraska

  • Providence

  • Rhode Island

  • Rutgers

  • Sacred Heart

  • St. Bonaventure

  • TCU

Twitter

More!

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

