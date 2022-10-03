Michigan State basketball offers 2024 4-star small forward Tyler Betsey
As we already covered, Michigan State basketball offered a 4-star shooting guard in the 2024 class this weekend in Kur Teng. But they also offered another top player in the 2024 class who could be Teng’s running mate on the wing in Tyler Betsey.
Tyler Betsey’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
68
1
17
Rivals
4
58
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Windsor, CT
Projected Position
Small Forward
Height
6’8″
Weight
185 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 2, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Brown
Central Connecticut State
UConn
Iona
Iowa
Nebraska
Providence
Rhode Island
Rutgers
Sacred Heart
St. Bonaventure
TCU
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State ! pic.twitter.com/ew4yyM1eHx
— Tyler Betsey (@TylerBetsey1) October 2, 2022
