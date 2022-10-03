Michigan State basketball offers 2024 4-star shooting guard Kur Teng
Michigan State basketball and coach Tom Izzo look intent to make his last chapter with the Spartans a memorable one, and we’ve seen an impressive uptick in his recruiting efforts as he puts together some great classes for the future. Over the weekend, Izzo offered someone who could be another nice addition to those future classes: Kur Teng.
Kur Teng’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
36
1
8
Rivals
4
43
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Haverhill, MA
Projected Position
Shooting Guard
Height
6’4″
Weight
185 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on October 2, 2022
Visit: October 1, 2022
Offers
Auburn
Bryant
Cincinnati
Clemson
Iowa
Miami
Providence
Rutgers
Seton Hall
Siena
TCU
Temple
Texas A&M
Washington State
Wichita State
MSU
After a visit and a great conversation with Coach Tom Izzo, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University! pic.twitter.com/jtKkZ90Zcp
— Kur Teng (@KurTeng3) October 3, 2022
