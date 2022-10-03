Michigan State basketball offers 2024 4-star shooting guard Kur Teng

Michigan State basketball and coach Tom Izzo look intent to make his last chapter with the Spartans a memorable one, and we’ve seen an impressive uptick in his recruiting efforts as he puts together some great classes for the future. Over the weekend, Izzo offered someone who could be another nice addition to those future classes: Kur Teng.

Kur Teng’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

36

1

8

Rivals

4

43

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Haverhill, MA

Projected Position

Shooting Guard

Height

6’4″

Weight

185 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 2, 2022

  • Visit: October 1, 2022

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Bryant

  • Cincinnati

  • Clemson

  • Iowa

  • Miami

  • Providence

  • Rutgers

  • Seton Hall

  • Siena

  • TCU

  • Temple

  • Texas A&M

  • Washington State

  • Wichita State

  • MSU

