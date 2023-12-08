Michigan State basketball not crushed by Big Ten-opening loss: 'We're gonna figure it out'

EAST LANSING — A few days of hard practice cleared heads and leveled emotions, and rewatching the loss to Wisconsin provided Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo with a better insight into what went wrong.

That covers not only Tuesday’s 70-57 home loss to open Big Ten play, but also the Spartans’ three other defeats that sent them from a preseason top-5 team to a 4-4 record in the second month of a long season.

“As I watch those games over and over and over — the other night I watched them over and over and over and over — we're not that far off,” Izzo said after practice Thursday. “We're not playing as good as I want us to. Everybody that's disappointed, they ain't half as disappointed as I am. But I still believe in this team, because I believe in what I saw all summer, what I saw last year.”

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo argues with an official during the second half in the game against Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The goals remain improvement daily and a short memory. The next mission is going on the road for the second and final conference game of December, a road trip to Nebraska (6:30 p.m. Sunday, Big Ten Network) and the sneaky-tough environment of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“It's definitely early in the Big Ten season,” senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said. “Dropping a home (game) is definitely a blow, but it's something to figure out. It's no secret we haven't played our best basketball. We just can't let the missed shots, when we're not shooting the ball how we're capable of, affect the energy and effort.”

Izzo said Malik Hall’s illness drastically affected MSU against the Badgers, who outrebounded the Spartans by 14 and turned 11 offensive boards into 19 second-chance points. The senior forward said he’s feeling markedly better, but Izzo said Hall struggled in his 23 minutes and continued to take blame for keeping him in the game as long as he did.

“Adrenaline gets going, and I figured we needed him at that position,” Izzo said. “But he wasn't 40%.”

Hall said he didn't have the same stamina and strength as he normally does and knew he was hitting a wall at some point after feeling OK at the outset against Wisconsin. He did not practice from Saturday to Monday and “just went out and played the game” on Tuesday, but he was a full-go in Thursday’s workout.

But that is the past. Hall said he and his teammates need to look forward and work through the problems.

Michigan State's Malik Hall, left, shoots as Wisconsin's Markus Ilver defends during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“I'm not gonna sit here and just be like, ‘Man, we lost this many games. The season's over with.’ There's still so much basketball left,” he said. “Even if we don't do what we're supposed to in the Big Ten, as long as we get into the (NCAA) tournament, anything can happen. We've seen it every single year, every single March Madness.

“No matter what, I'm always gonna be positive and I'm always preach positivity to my teammates, just keep their heads up. We're gonna figure it out.”

For Izzo, the issues remain the same, starting with shots not falling. MSU went just 6-for-19 from 3-point range against the Badgers and are making just 27.5% beyond the arc for the season, which ranked 328th of 351 Division I teams going into Thursday's games.

That shooting slump, Izzo believes, is carrying over to the other effort-based areas the Spartans need to focus on.

“We're not shooting the ball real good. A little better, a little better — not as good as I think we can shoot it,” he said. “And I think for some guys, it's affected their defense or our cutouts or our rebounding. So we talked about not letting our offense affect it. Our defense has been pretty good, but the rebounding part of it hasn't been. We're not cutting out. And so those are the things we emphasized.”

Izzo said he needs more from Jaden Akins, who had just two points and no rebounds against the Badgers. He felt the sophomore guard had a strong practice Thursday, and he felt Tyson Walker shot the ball as well as he’s seen and Hoggard joined them in playing well at both ends of the court during Thursday’s practice.

Translating the good shooting from beyond the arc and free-throw line into games, though, remains a challenge to correct.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, right, moves the ball as Wisconsin's Max Klesmit defends during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“I asked, ‘Do you understand what losing is? How important is winning? Does it hurt when you lose?' ” Izzo said. “We're in a day and age now where it's more about 'me' than it's about the team or the school. And yet I think I got enough guys that understand that.”

Hall does, and he knows that exiting the first portion of Big Ten play at 1-1 instead of 0-2 would make a major difference heading into the final nonconference games this month.

“It's really important that we get the next one,” he said. “Every W is important. Every loss is important, to be honest. We're going to learn something new every time we lose. And every time we win, it takes us one step closer to what we want to achieve. No matter if we win or lose, we have to get better.

“So I think that's what I'm trying to focus on with them. Our competition, whoever we play, it's not gonna matter. It's about us.”

