Michigan State basketball at Northwestern tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, left, talks as he shakes hands with guard Boo Buie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

• What: Michigan State at Northwestern

• When: 7:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday

• Where: Welsh Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 387 (MSU broadcast); Ch. 388 (Northwestern)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 9-5 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 17 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Northwestern is 10-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten and unranked by both major polls. The Wildcats are rated No. 69 by Kenpom.

• Vegas line: MSU -2.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 696-285 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Northwestern — Chris Collins is 166-165 in his 11th season as a head coach, all with the Wildcats.

• Series: MSU leads 94-41 all-time. Northwestern won the only meeting last season, 70-63 in December at Breslin Center.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.9

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.0

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.6

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.2

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.2

Northwestern

C (34) Matthew Nicholson (7-0) 9.9

F (13) Brooks Barnhizer (6-6) 13.0

G (5) Ryan Langborg (6-4) 12.2

G (3) Ty Berry (6-3) 11.0

G (00) Boo Buie (6-2) 18.1

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 92-61 win over Penn State on Thursday, their fifth straight win, each of them impressive, all by double-digits. They haven’t played a road game, however, since their last defeat, 77-70 at Nebraska on Dec. 10. They’ll play two in a row now, visiting Illinois on Thursday after Sunday night’s game at Northwestern. MSU’s once-miserable 3-point shooting is up to 35.1% on the season. For further perspective (and credit to colleague Kyle Austin for this stat), after the first eight games of the season, MSU was the 324th-ranked 3-point shooting team in college basketball, at 27.5%. In the six games since, including the loss at Nebraska, the Spartans are shooting 44.5% from long range, eighth-best in the country. MSU is close to getting back sophomore center Jaxon Kohler. He’s considered doubtful against Northwestern, though went through a full practice late in the week. He’ll more likely debut Thursday at Illinois.

• Northwestern update: The Wildcats are coming off a 96-66 thumping at Illinois on Tuesday. Otherwise it’s been a fairly strong start to the season, other than a Dec. 13 home loss to Chicago State. Northwestern’s best result is a 92-88 home win over Purdue in overtime on Dec. 1, which should help to counter the Chicago State loss come Selection Sunday.

• Inside the matchup: Northwestern has a good backcourt and a great lead guard in Boo Buie, with whom MSU fans are all too familiar. Buie is a fairly complete offensive player, who can take over a game if he gets going. MSU’s backcourt, defensively, has been stellar of late. This will be another challenge. Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg and Ty Berry are both dangerous 3-point shooters. Northwestern defensively doesn’t guard the 3-point line all that well. This is a chance for an MSU team that’s found its way from beyond the arc to keep rolling from deep. Northwestern for Brooks Barnhizer is a crafty scorer. He won't out-athlete Malik Hall, but he'll make Hall work. It's not a bad matchup, though, for the Spartans.

• Prediction: Northwestern has been a bugaboo for MSU at times, in East Lansing and Evanston. But I like the matchup for the Spartans. MSU is just better and is playing better. And most of the Spartans remember what Northwestern did to them last season at Breslin Center. They'll be dialed in. They have been for a while now.

• Make it: MSU 77, Northwestern 71

