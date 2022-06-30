Michigan State basketball’s non-conference gauntlet released

Michigan State basketball is set to have one if its hardest and craziest non-conference slates in quite a while. Tom Izzo is proving his mantra of being willing to play anyone, anywhere, very true.

Many details centered around Michigan State’s non-conference schedule have come to the surface and fans are getting the chance to see the gauntlet of a non-conference schedule that the team will be playing in this November.

Take a look below at a preview of what the meat of the Spartans’ non-conference schedule will look like:

Gonzaga (Aircraft Carrier, San Diego)

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Izzo will see his Spartans play on an aircraft carrier once again, this time against Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game is set to take place on Veteran’s Day, November 11th.

Kentucky (Champions Classic, Indianapolis)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The annual Champions Classic will take place in Indianapolis this year, a familiar site for MSU. The Spartans will play the Kentucky Wildcats in the showcase.

Villanova (Gavitt Games, East Lansing)

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

MSU has been given another game in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which pits Big Ten and Big East teams against each other in a non-conference showcase. The Spartans will play host to the Villanova Wildcats in the games at the Breslin Center.

Notre Dame (Big Ten/ACC Challenge, South Bend)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

In this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Michigan State will travel to South Bend for a date with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

PK85 Tournament (Portland)

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY

The last time MSU played in the Phil Knight Invitational, they took home the championship trophy, and they will look to do the same this time around. While a bracket has not been released, the Spartans will face three teams from the list of participants confirmed for the event: Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

