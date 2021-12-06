Michigan State basketball up to No. 19 in latest AP Poll
After a resounding win over Louisville and a win over a solid small school program like Toledo, Michigan State basketball is on the rise in the latest AP Poll, where they now sit at No. 19.
The Spartans were No. 22 last year, so they continue their steady march upwards after starting the season unranked.
Purdue is your new No. 1 and certainly look like the national title favorites along with No. 2 Baylor, although you can’t discount the talent of No. 3 Duke despite the recent loss.
📈📈📈
Up to #19 in the latest AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/VqpEI3gT9d
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 6, 2021
