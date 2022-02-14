Michigan State basketball at No. 19 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is now live, and Michigan State basketball did not do better in this one than the AP Poll, also falling two spots to No. 19 (funny how these polls are ALWAYS so similar…).

MSU had a nice win against Indiana on Saturday but took a tumble thanks to a disappointing loss to Wisconsin last week.

The Spartans will have a chance to secure a back-to-back win on Tuesday when they face off against Penn State.

