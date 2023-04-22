Michigan State basketball: Who’s next in the 2024 recruiting class

Michigan State picked up their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, picking up Ohio big man Jesse McCulloch. McCulloch joins fellow 4-star Kur Teng, a wing from Massachusetts.

McCulloch and Teng are two solid prospects to start with in 2024, but now it is time for Izzo and company to round out their recruiting class.

The Spartans almost surely will be picking up a 3rd player in the class, but I would not be surprised if they want another 4-man class in 2024.

Positionally, I do not expect the Spartans to pursue a point guard, being well off at that position. The center spot is also a 50/50 whether Izzo pursues, but adding another wing appears to be the direction MSU for sure will go in.

Check out some prospects on MSU’s board as the 2024 class unfolds:

5-star Bryson Tucker

IMG Academy 5-star Bryson Tucker is high on the Spartans, and the Spartans are high on him. The 6’7″ wing is going to be a top priority for Izzo as the cycle continues.

5-star C Flory Bidunga

Blessed and happy to tell you that I received an offer from Michigan State. Thanks to Coach Izzo and the coaching staff @MSU_Basketball for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n6SUJAigae — Flory Bidunga (@FBidunga) November 6, 2022

Michigan State appears to be in the top group for 5-star center Flory Bidunga. A strong player from Indiana, the Spartans have put a lot of time and effort recruiting the big man.

4-star G Jonathan Powell

2024 4⭐️ Jonathan Powell told me these five schools are reaching out the most: Michigan State

Xavier

Ohio State

Indiana

Notre Dame Powell is a 6-5 guard who can really score the ball. An excellent shooter and exciting three level scorer. #80 in the ‘24 class, per @247Sports. pic.twitter.com/kceIa8q2rD — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) December 17, 2022

Powell’s stock is rising and rising as the Dayton, Ohio, native continues to play outstanding. Luckily for the Spartans, they have done very well in his recruitment and may be the leaders right now. a 6-foot-6 wing, Powell would pair very well with Teng and McCulloch.

4-star Jase Richardson

While the Spartans aren’t really looking for a combo guard, or need one, Spartans will gladly welcome Jase Richardson, the son of MSU legend Jason Richardson, into the family.

4-star C Tyler McKinley

The following schools will be in this weekend to see Top-50 junior Tyler McKinley, he told @Stockrisers: Ohio State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Xavier, Michigan State. All of these programs have been involved with McKinley for quite some time. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 20, 2023

McKinley is another player who is seeing his stock rise, and the Spartans are starting to turn up the heat on his recruitment.

