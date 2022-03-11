Michigan State basketball nearly gives it away, beats Maryland, 76-72, in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — One, two, three. Again, nearly blowing a big lead. Again, managing to escape with a victory.

Barely. And with almost one of the worst collapses in Tom Izzo’s career.

Michigan State basketball blew a 20-point second half lead with seven turnovers in the final 2:26 as Maryland pulled within two points twice. But Tyson Walker drove, spun and hit a short jumper, Max Christie grabbed two key defensive rebounds and hit four free throws in the final 31.1 seconds, and the Spartans hung on to advance with a 76-72 victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night.

No. 7 seed MSU (21-11) won for the third time this season and second win in five days over No. 10 seed Maryland (15-17).

The Spartans advance to face No. 2 seed Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

MSU went up by as many as 10 points in the first half Thursday and 20 points early in the second after twice blowing big leads against the Terrapins this season. The Spartans built a 22-point lead Sunday but needed to hold for a 77-67 win. In the first meeting Feb. 1 at Maryland, they blew a 15-point cushion but escaped with a 65-63 victory.

And just like they did the two previous times, the Terrapins battled back and tested MSU down the stretch by cutting it to eight with 2:19 to play on a free throw by Fatts Russell.

The Spartans turned it over on four straight possessions against Maryland’s press. And then again with Joey Hauser throwing an inbound pass deep and nearly out of bounds, then fouling out of the game with 1:06 to play as Russell converted a three-point play to make it 70-68.

Walker hit a short turnaround jumper with 39.6 seconds left, and Christie hit two free throws with 31.1 to play. But Hakim Hart scored with 22.6 seconds left, followed by an A.J. Hoggard turnover. Eric Ayala scored inside with 16.9 to play to make it a two-point game again.

Malk Hall turned it over yet again with 15.6 seconds remaining, but Russell missed a 3-pointer, Christie grabbed the board and made the final free throws to avoid complete disaster.

It capped a strong day for Christie. The freshman guard finished with 16 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes. Gabe Brown added 13 points and six boards, while Walker and Marcus Bingham Jr. each scored nine.

The Spartans committed 16 turnovers in the game which led to 24 points for the Terrapins. They also owned a 40-30 rebounding edge over Maryland.

Russell led Maryland with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Ayala scored 17, Donta Scott 15 and Hart 11.

The Terrapins outscored MSU 20-6 on the break and 30-18 in the post. MSU survived by shooting 50% and making 9 of 19 3-pointers.

It was an aggressive and balanced attack from the start for MSU, with Bingham posting up strong for the opening bucket and Brown setting the tone with five early points. But Ayala and Russell kept the Terps close with a pair of 3-pointers apiece.

Not to be outdone, the Spartans started sizzling from outside. First, Tyson Walker drained a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of Julius Marble hook shots deep in the paint. Then Christie caught fire with a pair of 3-pointers in a 15-4 burst, the second of which put MSU ahead 33-23 with 6 1/2 minutes left before halftime.

Maryland wouldn’t go away, with Ayala getting four more of his 12 first-half points to help his team pull back within four. But Bingham drained a fadeaway jumper, and Jaden Akins collected a loose ball and swished a 3-pointer before the shot clock expired with inside a minute left to send the Spartans into the break up, 43-34.

Christie was 3-for-3 from 3-point range for 10 points with four rebounds as MSU went 7-for-11 from deep and shot 57.1% for the half. Nine of the 10 Spartans who played in the half scored, and six of them grabbed rebounds as part of an 18-14 edge on the glass. The Terps shot 41.4% and went 5-for-14 on 3-point tries, with Russell adding nine points and four boards.

After halftime, the Spartans quickly built their lead to 20, with the seniors and captains stepping on the gas pedal. Bingham scored on a pair of post-ups, Hall hit a runner just before the shot clock expired and Brown converted a three-point play and buried a 3-pointer as part of a 14-3 opening salvo. It included a run of 10 straight points to put MSU up 57-37, forcing Maryland interim coach Danny Manning to call timeout with 13:02 to play.

As they have in every meeting with the Spartans, the Terps rallied again. Scott hit a 3-pointer and followed it with a driving tomahawk dunk to spark a 12-2 run in which Maryland scored nine straight points and cut the deficit back to 10.

But Hall hit a hook shot in the post, A.J. Hoggard got downhill for a layup, and Christie hit an off-balance fadeway that bumped MSU’s lead back to 65-51 with inside of seven minutes to play.

The Terrapins mounted another push, with Scott converting a three-point play and Hakim Hart amping up his bench and fans with a dunk in transition that pulled them within single digits, 65-56, with 5:38 to play.

It coincided with the Spartans turning cold on offense, going scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes. But Akins hit another 3-pointer with 3:09 to play ended Maryland’s run and extended the MSU lead back to 12 and proved to be a critical buoy before the Terps’ final spurt.

The Spartans split its meetings with the Big Ten co-champion Badgers this season, winning 86-74 on the road in dominating fashion Jan. 21, then crumbling at home, 70-62, on Feb. 8.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball beats Maryland, 76-72, in Big Ten tournament