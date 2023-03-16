Michigan State basketball March Madness: Here's when MSU plays in NCAA tournament vs. USC

When does Michigan State play basketball again? We've got you covered.

The MSU Spartans will play the USC Trojans on Friday at 12:15 p.m. with the TV channel CBS in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Here's a closer look at what you need to know, and the matchup. We'll also be pulling in live updates from on site in Columbus, Ohio, which you can scroll for below.

2023 NCAA tournament: Michigan State Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (22-10, 14-6 Pac-12)

When: 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: CBS.

Streaming info: March Madness Live at NCAA.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Spartans by 1½.

Game notes: Michigan State is the No. 7 seed in the East Region against No. 10 seed Southern California. ... The Spartans are experienced and led by the backcourt duo of Tyson Walker (14.6 points, 42.3% on 3s) and A.J. Hoggard (12.5 points, six assists) and forward Joey Hauser (14.2 points, 45.6% on 3s, 6.9 rebounds). They also rely on Jaden Akins (9.6 points, 43.6% on 3s) and Malik Hall (9.2 points). ... USC is spearheaded by senior guard Boogie Ellis (18 points, 39.2% on 3s) and 6-foot-9 senior guard Drew Peterson (14 points, 4.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds). Three other players score at least nine points per game. ... Both teams are ranked eerily close on kenpom.com, with MSU at 31 overall (40 on offense, 41 on defense) and USC at 35 (43 on O, 44 on D), and both like a quick pace and tough defense. The winner advances to Sunday's game vs. the victor of 2-seed Marquette/15-seed Vermont, which plays on the same floor after MSU-USC.

