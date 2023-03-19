Michigan State basketball NCAA tournament game updates vs. Marquette: How to watch, stream

Michigan State Spartans (20-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6, 17-3 Big East)

When: 5:15 p.m. Sunday, 2023 NCAA tournament second round.

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: CBS.

Streaming info: March Madness Live at NCAA.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Golden Eagles by 2½.

Game notes: This second-round matchup in March Madness features 7-seed Michigan State and 2-seed Marquette. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 of the East Region in New York, where they'll play either 6-seed Kentucky or 3-seed Kansas State, who meet in Greensboro at 2:40 p.m. The East Region bracket is wide open, after 1-seed Purdue was stunned by 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday. And 4-seed Tennessee knocked out 5-seed Duke.

Michigan State looked good in its first-round victory over USC, 72-62, with strong contributions from Joey Hauser (17 points), Tyson Walker (12 points), Jaden Akins (12 points) and A.J. Hoggard (11 points)

Marquette topped Vermont, 78-61, in its first-round matchup for a 10th consecutive win. The Golden Eagles shot 10-for-20 from 3-point range, and were led by 19 points from guard Kam Jones, and 14 points and five assists from forward Oso Ighodaro. They have a top-10 offense, according to kenpom.com's efficiency ratings.

Follow Michigan State vs. Marquette live updates.

Live updates

