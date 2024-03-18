Michigan State basketball’s NCAA Tournament tip time announced for Thursday against Mississippi State

Michigan State has secured a bid into the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight year. This time around, the Spartans will enter as a No. 9 seed and will take on the No. 8 seed Mississippi State.

The game between the Spartans and Mississippi State will occur on Thursday and a tip time has been announced.

🚨 FIRST FOUR, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NCAA TOURNAMENT TIP TIMES ARE HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v19Rr4Whj8 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2024

On Thursday, the Spartans will tip at 12:15 p.m. ET and will play on CBS. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce will be on the call.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire