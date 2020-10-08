Michigan State basketball names Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Foster Loyer captains

Joshua Langford was a given, particularly as a fifth-year senior and two-time returning Michigan State basketball captain.

Aaron Henry seemed almost certain, given he bypassed testing the NBA draft to return for his junior season.

Foster Loyer? That might surprise some Spartan fans.

But not his teammates, who voted the junior point guard alongside Langford and Henry as captains for the upcoming season.

View photos Michigan State's Joshua Langford, right, huddles up with Aaron Henry, left, and the rest of the Spartans before their game against Iowa on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. More

“When you have a vote among your players to determine captains, it’s always interesting to see who the team looks to,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “And in this case, I think our team selected three players who are true leaders in our program.”

Langford becomes just the seventh three-time captain in team history, joining Antonio Smith, Mateen Cleaves, Travis Walton, Draymond Green, Kalin Lucas and current graduate assistant Tum Tum Nairn.

“Josh Langford is one of the most disciplined players we’ve ever had here, and it’s a testament to him that he is a captain for his third-straight year,” Izzo said. “It’s a special type of person to command that respect from his team, and Josh has earned that.”

Langford averaged 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 83 career games. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has not played since Dec. 29, 2018, due to foot issues. But that has not diminished his role as a leader.

“It means a lot,” Langford said in a statement. “Not everyone gets the opportunity to play at a program like Michigan State. Just to have the opportunity to play here, it’s an honor and a blessing. To look at the names of all these different captains and great leaders from his program, it’s a great honor and another result of God’s grace.”

Henry, a 6-6 swingman, emerged after Langford’s injuries as a defensive dynamo and continues to develop as a versatile offensive threat. He started in 29 of 30 games and averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.1 minutes last season.

View photos From left, Michigan State's Josh Langford, Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston celebrate beating Michigan 75-63 to win the Big Ten title on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. More

“When you come to Michigan State and you’re here for two or three years, you aspire to be like many of the great leaders this program has had,” Henry said in a release. “I think being a captain for the Michigan State basketball team carries a lot of weight. All of us share that leadership and we want to be leaders on a team that helps to carry on the legacy of this program.”

Loyer is the wild card. The 6-foot product of Clarkston has been a backup to Cassius Winston the past two years and had his ups and downs on the court, but by all accounts has been among the Spartans’ best teammates. Izzo credited him for helping Winston cope with the death of his younger brother, Zachary, last season.

“I think it’s just an honor at such a program where leadership and the ability to help your teammates and to be a leader is such a prime factor,” Loyer said in a release. “It’s a responsibility that I will take very seriously, and I will hold myself accountable to my teammates and make us the best that we can. There’s a great emphasis that we put on leadership and holding each other accountable, not only in basketball but in life, and I’m really excited for this opportunity and this season.”