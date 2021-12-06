Michigan State basketball moves up two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is live, and like the AP Poll, the Spartans are moving on up after wins over Toledo and Louisville.

Purdue is your new No. 1 in this poll as well, with Baylor, who beat MSU in the Bahamas, is at No. 2. Duke moves down to No. 3, UCLA is at No. 4 and Gonzaga is now at No. 5.

Michigan fell out of the poll, but did receive some votes.

