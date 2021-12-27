Michigan State basketball moves into top ten in latest AP Poll

The latest AP poll has been released and the Spartans are now featured in the top ten of the latest top-25 released by the AP. The Spartans moved up one spot to move into the top ten, coming in at number ten in this week’s poll.

📈📈📈 Up another spot in this week's AP Poll. pic.twitter.com/FVmSPuM9Fo — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 27, 2021

The Spartans only played in one game this week, defeating the Golden Grizzlies of Oakland, 90-78, on Tuesday inside of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Spartans will look to improve upon this ranking this week when they take on High Point and Northwestern.

More Basketball!