Michigan State basketball moves down 3 spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Michigan State basketball is down 3 spots in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports. After a 1-1 week that had the Spartans dropping a tight game on the road against Illinois, but bouncing back with a win over Michigan, caused some slight movement in the polls.

The Spartans will have a chance to improve their ranking this week with a couple of road games against Maryland and Rutgers.

Purdue checked in at No. 3, Wisconsin is at No. 11, Ohio State comes in at No. 16 and right behind them is Illinois at No. 18. Indiana and Iowa also received votes in this week’s poll.

