Michigan State basketball at Michigan tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, moves the ball as Michigan's Dug McDaniel defends during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

• What: Michigan State at Michigan

• When: 8 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

• TV/Radio: Fox/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 381 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 84 (Michigan broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 16-9 overall, 8-6 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 15 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Michigan is 8-17 overall and 3-11 in the Big Ten and unranked in the AP and Coaches polls. The Wolverines are ranked No. 105 by Kenpom.

• Projected betting line: MSU -10.5 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 703-289 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Michigan — Juwan Howard is 87-66 in his fifth season as a head coach, all with the Wolverines.

• Series: Michigan leads 104-89 all-time. MSU won the last meeting, 81-62, on Jan. 30 at Breslin Center.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.0

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.5

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.4

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 11.4

Michigan

C (32) Tarris Reed (6-10) 8.9

F (13) Olivier Nkamhoua (6-9) 14.9

F (5) Terrance Williams II (6-7) 12.4

G (4) Nimari Burnett (6-4) 9.5

G (0) Dug McDaniel (5-11) 16.8

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off an 80-72 win at Penn State on Wednesday night, a mature win on the road that showed signs that they might have the temperament and discipline to string some wins together. Senior Malik Hall has 51 points in his last two games — wins over the Nittany Lions and Illinois — while shooting 17-for-22 from the floor, making 15 of 17 free throws and pulling down 15 rebounds. He’s also gone 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and has hit exactly one 3-pointer in eight of MSU’s last night games, while only missing six in total. Junior Jaden Akins has been potent from long range with greater volume, hitting 18 of 36 3s over the past five games.

The concern for MSU is senior star Tyson Walker, who’s dealing with a groin injury and clearly isn’t 100%. His numbers against Penn State — just six points on eight shots — might have been more reflective of Penn State’s emphasis on him defensively and him deferring to his MSU teammates, who were playing well. But it’s something to monitor. The Spartans need him healthy to have any chance at making a run in March.

• Michigan update: The Wolverines had a respite from their mess of a season last week when they upset Wisconsin at Crisler Center. Since then, they’ve returned to form on the road, losing by 20 at Nebraska in a game that wasn’t even that close and by 29 at Illinois. But this game is back home, which means point guard Dug McDaniel — only available for home games — will play. All three of Michigan’s Big Ten wins have come with McDaniel in the lineup. Against the Badgers, the Wolverines got good play across the board, including from Terrence Williams, Olivier Nkamhoua, Tarris Reed, Nimari Burnett and McDaniel. That’s rarely happened this season, which is why Michigan is in last place in the Big Ten, a game behind Ohio State, which just fired its coach.

• Inside the matchup: This is going to be an interesting environment at Crisler Center. I imagine a decent chunk of the crowd will be MSU fans. The Spartans understand that, pound for pound, they won’t be able to just walk over the Wolverines, having just played them at the end of January in East Lansing in what was a competitive game into the second half, even without McDaniel playing.

Michigan’s problems are only partly talent-based. The Wolverines should be a middling Big Ten team. But their lack of defensive focus and discipline and this weird dynamic with McDaniel playing home games only has led to some awful basketball and results and a vibe that sorely needs fixing. The danger with Michigan is, at home, if the home-court is in fact an advantage, with McDaniel, facing a rival, they’ve got enough to them to cause MSU trouble. If the Spartans are as dialed in as they were at Penn State for 40 minutes, they should be able to count on the Wolverines' poor defense — the worst in the Big Ten — having enough holes and lapses to allow MSU to pull this out.

• Prediction: MSU has had some rough outings at Crisler Center of late, so it can be hard to picture success for the Spartans there. But nothing about how these two teams are playing — other than Michigan’s win over Wisconsin last time out at home — suggests the Wolverines are likely to pull this out.

• Make it: MSU 78, Michigan 72

— Graham Couch

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball at Michigan: Prediction, preview, TV info, betting line