Michigan State basketball at Michigan: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball heads to Michigan in an important Big Ten rivalry matchup on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans will return to the court for the first time since the tragic campus shooting that took place on Monday night. Michigan State’s originally scheduled game for Wednesday against Minnesota was postponed due to the shooting.

The Spartans have won their previous two games and sit at 16-9 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play.

Michigan enters this rivalry matchup looking to bounce back and snap a two-game losing streak. The Wolverines came up just short against Indiana at home last weekend and failed to pull the upset at Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Michigan is 14-12 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play this year.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Michigan:

Date: Feb. 18, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Michigan:

How Does MSU Handle Tremendous Adversity: Michigan State basketball has faced its share of adversity this season, but nothing will ever compare to what they’ve gone through this past week. So, how the Spartans play in this game is truly a wildcard — will they be come out motivated or flat from the tragedy? I have no idea, but I do know we should have a good indication of how the game will play out in the first five to 10 minutes of the game.

Defending Hunter Dickinson: Dickinson will be the next great big man the Spartans will face, having already gone up against plenty of solid bigs all season long. In the first meeting this year, Dickinson had 18 points in the Spartans’ victory — which is a solid performance but also a number of points Michigan State is willing to give up. They won’t want it to be like last year’s trip to Ann Arbor where Dickinson finished with 33 points.

Story continues

Keeping Joey Hauser hot: Hauser was a big reason for the Spartans’ success in their previous two games — both wins over solid teams. Hauser surpassed 20 points in both games and will need to again play well for Michigan State to pick up the big road victory.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 67, Michigan 65

As I was with the previous two games, I initially had planned to pick against the Spartans. But once again, I’m flipping in the 11th hour. Michigan State has struggled in Ann Arbor in recent years, but the Spartans have done two things better than the Wolverines this year that I believe give them an edge — play stifling defense and finish games. Those two factors are why I’ll take Michigan State in a close game.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire