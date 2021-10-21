Michigan State basketball media day: Key quotes from Tom Izzo as he prepares for season

Tom Izzo knows his team had a down year last year and has started to lose some of the shine he had fought to earn. This was never more evident than when the preseason AP poll came out and the Spartans were no where to be found in the top-25.

That makes this season an important one for a Michigan State basketball program looking to regain some of the respect they had earned.

Below, check out the best quotes from Tom Izzo from MSU basketball’s media day press conference.

Izzo announces staff changes

Another staff change for MSU:

– Mark Montgomery is now an assistant coach. Was hired as recruiting coordinator in spring.

– Mike Garland will transition from assistant coach to special assistant to the head coach — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 20, 2021

Izzo praises football team

Izzo, not surprisingly, gushing about this MSU football team: "I hope our Walker is as good as their Walker." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) October 20, 2021

Izzo mad about AP poll snub, but gets it

Izzo on being out of AP top 25: "It does tick me off. but I understand it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Marcus Bingham leading the way in the weight room

Izzo said all the coaches were in the weight room this summer with players at 7:15 a.m., and the energy during lifts was provided by Marcus Bingham Jr. "He is in better shape. But maybe the best thing, his focus this summer/spring/fall have been phenomenal." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Izzo praises Joey Hauser, but acknowledges tough year for his forward

Izzo on Hauser: "Let's face it, it was a disappointing year for Joey last year." Feels the COVID year was bad for the forward, also missed having a strong PG. "He might be the smartest player on my team, and he may be one of the best passers." Adds he is one of the best shooters. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Izzo thinks Malik Hall ready for breakout season

Izzo: "I think Malik (Hall) is a guy, too, that's ready for a breakout season." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 20, 2021

Izzo gives high praise to Julius Marble, compares him to Xavier Tillman

Izzo: Julius Marble "kind of plays with an edge." Can defend like Xavier Tillman, got stronger and added weight. Feels he and Bingham could split starts, with Bingham ahead right now. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Izzo on Tyson Walker: 'He's a true point guard.'

Izzo said Tyson Walker has been impressive so far. "He's a multi-dimensional kid. He's got phenomenal athleticism. … He's a true point guard. He can pass it, he can shoot it." — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) October 20, 2021

Hoggard gets a Mateen Cleaves comparison

Izzo on AJ Hoggard: "He is running our break as well as anyone since Mateen. He gets the ball from point A to B quickly." That has been one thing Walker has struggled with so far in his transition from Northeastern, Izzo added. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Izzo having his dual-sport athletes stick with the football team

Izzo: "Most important, I want them to help Mel Tucker win more games." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Izzo motivated and 'energized'

Izzo says he has more energy lately. "I do get energized by football all the time. I love what's happening there." Adds having "some youth on my staff" has helped, as well as personal goals "of trying to win another one" & working to improve respect for MSU after past few years. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

Christie, Brown are starters, other positions are battling

Izzo said Gabe Brown and Max Christie are basically locked in as starters right now. Elsewhere… Hoggard or Walker at PG

Hall or Hauser at PF

Bingham or Marble at C — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) October 20, 2021

Izzo's biggest question about his team is on defense

Izzo thinks MSU can be "a really good" running and shooting team this season. "My only concern is are we gonna be good enough defensively, which I should be able to control." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2021

