Michigan State basketball at Maryland tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, shoots against Maryland's Julian Reese during the second half of MSU's 63-58 win on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in East Lansing.

• What: Michigan State at Maryland

• When: Noon Sunday

• Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

• TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 380 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 381 (Maryland broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 11-7 overall, 3-4 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 19 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Maryland is also 11-7 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten and unranked by the AP and Coaches. The Terrapins are ranked No. 68 by Kenpom.

• Betting line: MSU -2

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 698-287 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Maryland — Kevin Willard is 302-229 in his 17th season as a head coach, including 32-20 in his second season with the Terrapins.

• Series: MSU leads 14-7 all-time, including the only meeting last season, played in East Lansing.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.8

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.2

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.7

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.1

Maryland

F (24) Donta Scott (6-8) 10.7

F (10) Julian Reese (6-9) 13.6

G (22) Jordan Geronimo (6-6) 6.6

G (5) DeShawn Harris-Smith (6-5) 7.2

PG (1) Jahmir Young (6-1) 20.8

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 76-66 home win Thursday over Minnesota that turned out to be harder work than perhaps expected. Now they’ll try again for their first road win of the season, at Maryland. MSU is 0-3 in true road games thus far, all in conference play — losses at Nebraska, Northwestern and Illinois — and 0-5 in road and true neutral-site games, including games against Duke and Arizona. The Spartans played much better against Illinois than they had in their first two Big Ten road games. Until they win on the road, in front of someone else’s crowd, none of their overall season totals or trends matter heading into those games. Road games are a different beast, one the Spartans haven’t yet figured out. They’ll have two chances in the next five days to do so, with a visit to Wisconsin next Friday following Sunday’s date at Maryland.

• Maryland update: The Terrapins lost at Northwestern, 72-69, on Wednesday night, after an impressive win at Illinois last Sunday, which followed a home win over Michigan. Their other Big Ten win was against Penn State at home in December. In conference play, they’ve lost at Indiana, at Minnesota and home to Purdue. Maryland has some familiar faces, including lead guard and leading scorer Jahmir Young and two good interior players who’ve been around a while in Donta Scott and Julian Reese, their leading rebounder.

• Inside the matchup: Jahmir Young is a dangerous player, as shown Wednesday in his 36-point effort at Northwestern. Julian Reese and Donta Scott are both skilled power forwards who will challenge the Spartans’ post defense. Maryland is a good defensive team, ranked 22nd nationally in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com. The Terrapins are among the best teams in the country at defending the interior, No. 11 nationally defensively against 2-point shots. They’ve got good size at shooting guard and on the wing. What they are not is a good outside shooting team, which makes this a favorable matchup for the Spartans. Maryland is shooting just 27.9% from 3 on the season, which ranks 346th nationally. Similar outside shooting teams — Penn State and Rutgers — have not been able to keep up with MSU. But those games were at Breslin Center.

• Prediction: I like this matchup for MSU. I think the Spartans are the better team. They’ve just got to prove it on the road. Maryland can be a somewhat tough place to play if fans are into the team. But there are more difficult road venues in the Big Ten, including next up for MSU, the Kohl Center at Wisconsin. This would be a good one to get.

• Make it: MSU 70, Maryland 66

